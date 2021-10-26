Wind gusts of up to 55 mph reported near Point of the Mountain

POINT OF THE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are being reported near Point of the Mountain Monday night.

“Heads up northern Utah County!” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 7:20 p.m. “Strong, northerly winds will cause strong crosswinds on Pioneer Crossing and including the cities of Eagle Mountain, Alpine, Lehi and Highland. Expect gusts to 50 mph through around 9 PM.”

A follow-up tweet said Point of the Mountain is now gusting to 55 mph. “Use caution traveling on I-15 and Pioneer Crossing!” the tweet said. “Timp Highway as well!”

A high wind warning with gusts of up to 70 mph was issued Monday morning, through 9 p.m. Monday night.