Winter storm warning, advisory, high wind warning in effect for parts of Utah beginning Tuesday

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning, a winter weather advisory, as well as a high wind warning, has been issued for parts of Utah beginning Tuesday.

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City early Monday evening says: “Tuesday kicks off our next round of winter weather as remnants of a decaying atmospheric river pair up with a strong cold front to deliver accumulating snow for the mountains and many valleys. All snow up high w/ rain changing to snow overnight into Wednesday for valleys.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for valley locations beginning Tuesday night, with 1 to 3 inches expected and potential impacts to the Wednesday morning commute.

In addition, a winter storm warning is in effect for mountain locations Tuesday night and Wednesday with 1 to 2 feet of snow possible for most high elevation ranges.

A follow-up tweet says: “Tuesday will see gusty winds throughout much of the state west of I-15 and the Wasatch Front ahead of an incoming cold front. A high wind warning is in effect for the western valleys (including Tooele) with a wind advisory for Salt Lake, and other valleys along I-15.”

With a wind advisory, residents should expect gusts to or in excess of 45 mph for at least three hours throughout Tuesday. A high wind warning indicates conditions are expected to produce wind gusts up to or in excess of 58 mph. “Travel safe and secure loose objects if appropriate,” the tweet says.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.