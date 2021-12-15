Winter Storm Warning in effect until 11am as heavy snowfall continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Heavy snowfall will continue tonight prior to gradually tapering off Wednesday morning,” the NWS forecast said.

Total snow accumulations in the mountains were expected to be between 12 to 24 inches, and 3 to 6 inches on the valley floors.

Bench areas should expect 5 to 10 inches of snow.

The heaviest snowfall is predicted to hit the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley and Eastern Juab and Millard counties.

The “Wednesday morning commute along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and I-15 corridor from Nephi to Beaver difficult,” the NWS said.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also expected.

For the latest on the winter storm warning click here.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information is provided.