Winter Storm Warning issued for New Year’s Day through Thursday

Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for New Year’s Day through Thursday of this week.

Widespread road snow is expected for much of the state from midnight Wednesday through through 6 p.m. Thursday, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“The next storm system is expected to move into northern Utah early Wednesday morning bringing with it road snow across much of the northern third of the state,” said the tweet. “Road snow is expected to be heavy at times along the northern mountains and valleys along the I-15/I-84 corridor, portions of the Wasatch Plateau, Wasatch Back and up through Logan Summit through early Thursday.”

As this system progresses, the southwestern half of the state is expected to see light road snow accumulation beginning Wednesday afternoon with heavier amounts expected over the higher elevations of the Tushar Range and Dixie National Forest.

Motorists heading up canyon and mountain routes should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time during snow events, said a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period, UDOT said: