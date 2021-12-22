Winter storm warning issued for parts of northern Utah; avalanche danger will be high

NORTHERN UTAH, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Utah just in time for Christmas, and avalanche danger will be high, officials said.

“Thursday-Friday: A winter storm warning has been issued for the mountains of northern Utah including the valley areas of the Wasatch Back,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “A winter storm watch has been issued for Uinta County, Wyoming. Significant snowfall impacting travel is expected in these areas.”

The northern Utah valleys are likely to receive up to 3 inches of snow, while the mountains may receive up to nine inches.

UDOT Traffic also tweeted: “Road Weather Alert: Heavy mountain road snow expected across northern and central Utah mountain routes 12 p.m. Thursday — 6 a.m. Sat.”

The Utah Avalanche Center website says danger is considerable in the Salt Lake, Ogden, Uinta, Provo, and Skyline area mountains.

In the Logan, Moab and Abajos mountains, danger is moderate.

The website issued this weather warning Wednesday: “HEADS UP: With lots of wind and snow in the forecast, the avalanche danger will be on the rise starting Thursday and will continue to be dangerous through the holiday break. Please share the word with friends, family, and riding partners that conditions will continue to be dangerous and deadly here in northern Utah, especially as the new snow stacks up. Be careful.”

