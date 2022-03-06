Winter storm warning issued for Salt Lake, Tooele valleys into Sunday morning; heavy snow forecast across northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys until 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, a “band of heavy snow will persist overnight with widespread accumulations up to eight inches with locally higher amounts. Avoid travel tonight if possible!”

The NWS says the heaviest snowfall will take place in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, but will extend across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming through Sunday.

The higher elevations will be the hardest hit areas.

Five to seven inches of snow is expected in the Salt Lake City area, with seven to 10 inches forecast for Tooele County.

Park City residents are predicted to get between five and eight inches snow, while folks in Davis and Weber counties should a anticipate three to six inches.

Provo can expect four to seven inches, according to the NWS.

The storm front began to push across the Wasatch Front early Saturday night triggering lighting and thunder accompanied by rains which soon turned to snow.

Southern and central Utah saw snow starting Saturday morning and through much of the day with heaviest accumulations in the higher elevations.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.