Winter Storm Warning issued for Utah this weekend

UTAH, Feb. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Wasatch Front and northern Utah over the next few days.

According to the NWS, a series of winter storms will impact the area through the weekend with heaviest snowfall expected in the mountains Thursday night through Friday evening.

The valleys should expect rain.

Those valley rains are forecast to turn to snow late Saturday evening with especially heavy mountain snowfall expected in southern and central Utah through Sunday.

Monday, another storm system is will bring snow to both the mountains and valleys. The storm is forecast to clear the state Tuesday.

Experts are warning that the avalanche danger will be considerable.

“The mountains are expected to receive significant snowfall. Avalanche danger is considerable in backcountry areas,” according to a Facebook post from Salt Lake County Emergency Management.

“Heavy snow may overload weak snow layers causing the snow to be unstable. Both human triggered and natural avalanches will be likely and can be up to 5 feet deep, several hundred feet wide and likely unsurvivable.”

Residents are advised to stay out of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Backcountry travelers should consult check the Utah Avalanche Center website, UAC Phone App or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.