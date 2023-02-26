Winter storm warning, watches, advisories issued for much of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a series of winter storm warnings, watches and advisories for a large swath of northern Utah, with steady snowfall forecast through midweek.
An urgent Winter Weather Message posted by the NWS SLC Sunday at 3:38 a.m. declared a Winter Storm Warning would be in effect starting 11. a.m Sunday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS SLC forecast says, and while the higher elevations will see significant snow totals, the valleys along the Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake City, are forecast to have snow accumulations of less than an inch per day.
The Ogden area is expected to get just under a foot of snow by Wednesday night, according to the NWS.
The mountains are a different story. The NWS says the Wasatch Mountains north and south of Interstate 80 can expect accumulations of two to three feet, with over four feet are possible along southwest aspects.
“Across the northern mountains and adjacent valleys north of SLC, there will be minimal breaks in the snowfall. The greatest snow amounts will occur in the areas favored by southwest flow. This includes, but are not limited to, the Bear River Range, Ogden area mountains, and Provo Canyon.”
The Park City and the Wasatch Back area, including the Ogden Valley, should expect accumulations between 10 to 30 inches.
🛠🆕 Upgrade! Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at 11 am across the Wasatch Mountains & Wasatch Back.
⛷Heaviest snowfall is forecast for this eve through Mon morn and again Mon eve into Tue.
👩🏫Learn more at https://t.co/qPF9Rln82M #UTwx #Winter pic.twitter.com/RclKsbmemd
— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2023
Salt Lake City forecast
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind seven to 15 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday night
Snow likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 13 to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday night
Snow, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 29. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.
Tuesday
Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.
Tuesday night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Ogden Forecast
Sunday
Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday night
Snow. Low around 30. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of two to four inches possible.
Monday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of two to four inches possible.
Monday night
Snow, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 27. South wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of three to five inches possible.
Tuesday
Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of two to four inches possible.
Tuesday night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. New snow accumulation of one to three inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of one to two inches possible.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
St. George Forecast
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind nine to 15 mph.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind six to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind six to eight mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Monday night
A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 11 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind seven to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night
A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night
A slight chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.