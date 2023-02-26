Winter storm warning, watches, advisories issued for much of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a series of winter storm warnings, watches and advisories for a large swath of northern Utah, with steady snowfall forecast through midweek.

An urgent Winter Weather Message posted by the NWS SLC Sunday at 3:38 a.m. declared a Winter Storm Warning would be in effect starting 11. a.m Sunday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS SLC forecast says, and while the higher elevations will see significant snow totals, the valleys along the Wasatch Front, including Salt Lake City, are forecast to have snow accumulations of less than an inch per day.

The Ogden area is expected to get just under a foot of snow by Wednesday night, according to the NWS.

The mountains are a different story. The NWS says the Wasatch Mountains north and south of Interstate 80 can expect accumulations of two to three feet, with over four feet are possible along southwest aspects.

“Across the northern mountains and adjacent valleys north of SLC, there will be minimal breaks in the snowfall. The greatest snow amounts will occur in the areas favored by southwest flow. This includes, but are not limited to, the Bear River Range, Ogden area mountains, and Provo Canyon.”

The Park City and the Wasatch Back area, including the Ogden Valley, should expect accumulations between 10 to 30 inches.

