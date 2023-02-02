Winter takes out Park City liquor store; heavy snow, broken water pipe lead to roof collapse

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A big load of snow and a broken water pipe are believed to be the culprits in a roof collapse at a Park City liquor store.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday three units from the Park City Fire District were dispatched to a water flow alarm on Sidewinder Dr.

“On arrival firefighters discovered a roof collapse at the State Liquor Store,” the district posted online.

“There were no occupants at the time of collapse.”

Park City police also responded to the scene.

Heavy snow on the roof is believed to have been a factor in the inundation.

Obvious flooding at the site was attributed to a broken water pipe, according to initial reports, which likely contributed to the collapse of the 75-foot by 50-foot section of roof.