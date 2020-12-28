Winter weather advisory issued for most of central, southern Utah

UTAH, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for large parts of central and southern Utah Monday.

“Update on storm system; winter weather advisories added for portions of Uinta mountains and Uinta basin,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Heaviest snow accumulations across portions of southern and central Utah through Tuesday morning.”

The advisory is in place for parts of Utah County, Duchesne County, Emery County, Juab County, Wayne County, Sevier County, Garfield County, Washington County, Iron County and Millard County.

“Snow has been focused over southern Utah, but is spreading northward this morning, as far north as Alta,” said a tweet at 8:30 a.m.

The advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.