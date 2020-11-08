Winter weather advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains

UTAH, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains including the cities of Woodruff, Randolph, Alta, and Brighton until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Utah’s mountains could have accumulations of between two and six inches, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory says.

Utah Highway Patrol officials are also reminding drivers to be extra careful as the first heavy snow of the year hits Utah.

“As the snow falls today please remember to: increase following distance, check your equipment, wear your seat belt, don’t speed and drive at your ability,” says a tweet from UHP. “If you get into a fender bender please move off the freeway for the safety of our troopers and for your own safety.”