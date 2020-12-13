Winter weather advisory to go into effect for most of northern Utah tonight

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter weather advisory will go into place for most of northern Utah at 11 p.m. Sunday as snow develops from northwest to southeast overnight into morning.

“Morning commutes likely impacted in northern mountains and north Wasatch Front,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

A statement from the Utah Department of Transportation said a winter storm will impact Utah beginning late Sunday night and will continue through Monday evening. The system will bring periods of mountain and valley road snow statewide

“For the Wasatch Front, snow showers can be expected beginning late Sunday night and continue at times through early Monday evening,” the statement said. “The biggest concern of road snow for Monday morning’s commute looks to be Ogden and areas northward.”

South of Ogden, periods of brief road snow can be expected Monday morning and into the early evening possibly impacting both commutes. South of the Wasatch Front along the Interstate 15 corridor to Cedar City, road snow is expected with a greater concern over the summits as well as the I-15/I-70 junction late Monday morning through the evening.

Higher routes of southeastern Utah are expected to see periods of light road snow Monday afternoon and evening. Mountain routes are expected to see periods of road snow, with higher impacts in the northern mountains routes.

The advisory ends Monday at 9 p.m.