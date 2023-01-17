With Bees’ 2025 move to South Jordan, SLC Mayor Mendenhall discusses what’s next for Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With the announcement the Larry H. Miller Company is moving the Salt Lake Bees to Daybreak in South Jordan by the 2025 season, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says her focus is on the future of the city’s Ballpark neighborhood.

“Over the last 20 months, my team and I worked aggressively and creatively to change their minds about moving to Daybreak and to convince them that Smith’s Ballpark is still the best fit for the future,” Mendenhall said.

“As disappointed as I am that we weren’t able to reverse their course, I am excited about what this move means for the Ballpark neighborhood and our city.”

The city is working to determine the best use of the 13.5 acres of land that will be available after Smith’s Ballpark is gone. It has announced a Ballpark Next contest to draw design concepts. Prizes in three categories, totaling $30,000, will be offered.

“After 100+ years of baseball on the site, we’re excited to get input from you on what’s next, and for you to provide your ideas to help the City reimagine uses for the site that will serve the neighborhood, City, and our residents for decades to come,” the site says.

Mendenhall shared her own vision in a prepared statement:

“At a time when this city desperately needs more housing, more economic density, more recreational opportunities, and more investment in human capital, we now have access to 13 acres of prime real estate and unparalleled opportunity to make them far more productive for our community.

“I am committed to seeing it transition from being a space activated some 70 nights a year to a place that serves Salt Lakers and our visitors 365 days per year. The City has ideas for what we can do with this property after the Bees finish the 2024 season, but it’s important to me that the community is a partner with us in moving forward.”

The website is active now.

“Salt Lake City is so ready, and we are not going to waste any time,” Mendenhall said at a Tuesday morning news conference at Smith’s Ballpark. “The competition starts right now. It’s open for 60 days, and we will take submissions till that point winners will be awarded sometime in May.”

The Larry H. Miller Company announced Tuesday morning that it plans to move the Salt Lake Bees, which it owns, to a planned stadium and year-round entertainment venue to its new site, in the Daybreak area of South Jordan, in time for the Bee’s 2025 season.

Salt Lake City can start building its new project when the Bees contract runs out in 2024.

The Ballpark neighborhood residents and business owners have been victimized by high crime and multiple cases of arson, many of them in recent months.

“I understand that this news is unnerving for the city community in the Ballpark neighborhood in particular,” Mendenhall said.

“And this week, staff from my office and from the economic development team will be fanning out in the neighborhood to talk to business owners and residents about what’s happening. We will listen to their concerns and help let them know what the plan is at this point moving forward and how they can be a part of it.”

“What I hope you’ll take away from today is my confidence is our confidence that this will be transformationally good for the ballpark neighborhood, and that Salt Lake City is ready to act.”

For contest rules, click here. Contest submissions will be accepted until March 17. To see a draft of the Ballpark Station Plan, click here.

Mendenhall said the Smith’s Ballpark City “will not become an empty pit or a public safety risk. I refuse to have this site — which has been so full of energy and history — to sit idle when it holds such tremendous opportunity.”