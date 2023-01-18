Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night.

The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police.

“Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

“Officers arrived and located a male, approximately 20 years of age, with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“This is an ongoing investigation with no further details at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the case develops.