Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

Photo: Utah Department of Transportation

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night.

The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police.

“Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

“Officers arrived and located a male, approximately 20 years of age, with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“This is an ongoing investigation with no further details at this time.”

