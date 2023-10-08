‘Wolf Pack’ singles group founder sentenced to prison for sex crimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The founder of an online singles group who preyed on attendees at his events was sentenced to prison Friday for sex offenses.

“Today, a 3rd District Court judge sentenced Kevin Linford for multiple sex crimes he committed at events associated with a singles group,” a Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office press release said.

“Mr. Linford formed the men’s group, the Wolf Pack, and used that group to organize social events for single people. He used his position as an organizer of the group to prey on his victims.”

Linford, 46, was sentenced to five years to life at the Utah State Correctional Facility for first-degree felony rape and one to 15 years for each of the three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. The judge ordered the first-degree felony sentence to run consecutively to a recent Davis County sentence imposed on Linford for similar crimes.

“We want to recognize the bravery of the survivors and their willingness to come forward,” said District Attorney Sim Gill. “While the judge pointed out that Mr. Linford will get out of prison one day, the district attorney’s office recognizes that there isn’t a long enough sentence for the multiple victims of the defendant’s conduct.”

Gill lauded the work of McKayla Greener, his office’s case manager for the victims, as well as prosecutors Andres Gonzalez and Sam Sutton, and their support staff.

The charges mentioned are related to parties Linford sponsored in Fruit Heights, Davis County, through his online group, where his prosecutions began, as well as locations in Salt Lake County.