Woman, 18, dead after head-on collision near Soldier Summit

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash on US 6 near Soldier Summit at the Utah County/Wasatch County line.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Quincey Bruer told Gephardt Daily the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 211 on the mountain pass.

“At the time it was a mixture of rain and snow and the roads were wet,” Bruer said, adding it is not yet known if weather conditions contributed to the crash.

“That a Toyota Corolla was eastbound and a Ford F 350 that was pulling a camp trailer was westbound. The Corolla left its lane and struck the F 350 head on and the single occupant of the Toyota Corolla female sustained fatal injuries.”

The woman died at the scene, Bruer said. The initial report did not mention any injuries sustained by anyone in the truck, he said.

Bruer asked that drivers remember that rainy and winter conditions call for more cautious driving behaviors, including “slowing down, increasing following distance and making sure your vehicle is safe to operate on the roads right now.

“From yesterday to this morning at about 7 a.m., we had 120 crashes statewide that the Highway Patrol handled,” he said. “And they’re still still going on, because some areas are experiencing snow right now.”

Most have been single-vehicle or minor multi-vehicle crashes, he said.