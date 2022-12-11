Woman, 20, critically injured in Box Elder County rollover

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover Saturday in Box Elder County.

The accident happened at about 5 a.m. when the woman’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling West on Highway 30 near milepost 29, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The vehicle went off the road to the right for an unknown reason,” it says. “The vehicle then came back across the roadway to the left and went off the road.

“The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its wheels. The 20-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.”