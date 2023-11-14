Woman, 29, found with stab wounds in West Haven, taken to hospital

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition following an alleged stabbing Monday night.

Weber County sheriff‘s deputies responded just before 6 p.m. to a call near 3330 S. Midland Drive, where the injured woman was found with stab wounds, officials said.

“Immediate medical attention was administered on the scene, and the victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital in serious condition,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Witnesses reported that the assailant was the victim’s 28-year-old husband.”

Deputies later located the woman’s husband, who was found with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.