Woman, 34, booked on drug charges after telling Weber County deputy she was 15

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old woman who gave a Weber County Sheriff‘s deputy the false identity and claimed to be a 15-year-old girl was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Saturday at a gas station/convenience store in West Haven.

The officer stopped at about 5:08 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle with expired Wyoming plates, the probable cause statement says.

One of the vehicle occupants “volunteered her name as Saydie (last name and Social Security number withheld by Gephardt Daily) … and said she was 15 years old. Even after I pointed out she does not look 15, the SSN comes back to another person, and could not find her in any database, she insisted she was Saydie.”

The woman ultimately identified as a relative of another vehicle occupant, “and likely did not wish to give it (her real name) due to an active warrant,” the Weber County Sheriff deputy’s statement says.

The deputy observed a straw “tooter” pipe, often used for smoking heroin, in the vehicle’s center console. Found after a more thorough search was approximately two pounds of marijuana, electronic scales, plastic baggies, 5.9 grams of heroin, roughly 30 Xanax pills in a metal container, a marijuana grinder, three firearms (one pistol and two rifles, and burglary type tools including bolt cutters and lock picking kit.

Larkin was booked into the Weber County jail on charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Selling, dispensing or trafficking in prescription drugs, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Controlled substances schedule lll, lV, V, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, false information, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

the suspected ‘s bail was set at $15,000. She remained incarcerated as of Sunday afternoon.