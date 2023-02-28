Woman, 35, killed in head-on crash with semitrailer in Juab County

NEPHI, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer in slushy conditions Monday morning in Juab County.

The woman was traveling east on State Route 132 in a black Hyundai Sonata about 9:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and spun into the westbound lane, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The road at this location was slushy,” the release states.

The driver of a blue Peterbilt semi pulling two empty tank trailers attempted to avoid the Hyundai, according to UHP.

“The Sonata struck the right front of the semi as it tried to move left to avoid the collision. The Sonata went off the north side of the road and spun to a stop. The semi traveled off the south shoulder and stopped,” the release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was “shaken up but otherwise uninjured,” according to UHP.

Westbound SR-132 was temporarily closed while officials investigated the crash.

The woman was the lone occupant in the Sonata, UHP stated. Her identity was not immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.