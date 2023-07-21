Woman, 73, killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah, July 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 73-year-old woman died Thursday night following a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Tremonton.

The woman was traveling southbound on I-15 about 9:45 p.m. when she made an abrupt right turn, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and down an embankment, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The vehicle rolled several times and crashed into a fence and an irrigation ditch, Roden said.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.