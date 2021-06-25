Woman allegedly tries to disarm 2 sheriff’s deputies in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman allegedly tried to disarm two sheriff’s deputies by attempting to grab one official’s firearm and another’s Taser in Huntsville.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Shae Conti, 40, is facing charges of:

Disarming a police officer — firearm, a first-degree felony

Disarming a police officer — energy device, a third-degree felony

Criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

On Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m., the arresting officer responded to 424 S. 9500 East in Huntsville regarding a trespassing.

“The complainant called to report a female who was refusing to leave the complainant’s bathroom,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, I located a female who was later identified as Shae Conti in the bathroom located on the back east corner of the home. I asked Shae to come out of the bathroom so we could talk about what occurred.”

Conti told the officer no and said “we needed to get the items out of her body,” the statement said.

After being asked numerous times to leave the bathroom, Conti walked into the laundry room, where several deputies attempted to put handcuffs on her.

“Shae had scissors in her hand and refused to put them down,” the statement said. “Deputies were able to safely remove the scissors from her hand. As deputies were attempting to place she kept resisting. Shae grabbed a deputy’s firearm, trying to remove it from the holster.”

The deputy told others that she had hold of his firearm, and other deputies were able to place Conti in handcuffs and escort her out of the home. It’s not clear if Conti knew the resident of the home.

“When deputies escorted Shae through the back door to go outside, she grabbed my Taser, attempting to remove it from the holster,” the arresting officer wrote.

A Corporal on scene yelled at Conti to let go of the Taser.

“Once outside the residence, Shae kept yelling and screaming for help,” the statement said. “Shae kept wiggling and would not walk straight. Shae kept resisting and wouldn’t listen as deputies attempted to give her commands. Once Shae was in cuffs, she kept trying to walk away from us while on her knees. Shae was kicking and flailing her feet as I attempted to put shackles on her ankles.”

Conti was transported to Weber County Jail, where she was later ordered to be released with conditions.