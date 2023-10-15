Woman arrested after alleged assault, pursuit in Salt Lake, Tooele counties

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged assault in West Valley City that led to a police pursuit in Salt Lake and Tooele counties early Saturday.

Shakira Gonzalez was arrested following a pursuit that began about 1 a.m. Saturday in West Valley City, where police say she had assaulted a person earlier Friday night.

West Valley City police were called a little before 1 a.m. to a residence near 3050 West and 2900 South, where Gonzalez had been involved in assault, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Officers arrived and spotted Gonzalez leaving the residence in a white Toyota Corolla, the police affidavit says. An officer attempted a traffic stop but opted not to pursue the vehicle when Gonzalez fled, police said.

An officer later located the Corolla on Bangerter Highway near 3100 South, where Gonzalez failed to stop at a red light, the affidavit says.

“The vehicle was not initially making evasive maneuvers and was going above the speed limit,” the officer’s statement continues, “however, [the driver] appeared to possibly be looking for an area to stop.”

The Corolla then accelerated and fled from police on Bangerter Highway between 3100 South and Parkway Boulevard, Gonzalez’s arrest documents say.

“… I did not pursue the vehicle due to it beginning make evasive maneuvers and failing to signal two seconds prior to merging in multiple lanes,” the affidavit says.

The officer then learned Gonzalez was “wanted for multiple violent felony charges and had returned to the address after attacking the suspect earlier in the night,” court documents say.

The officer pursued the Corolla throughout West Valley City before losing sight of it in Salt Lake City, the statement continues.

A Unified police officer later located the vehicle headed west on state Route 201 and initiated a pursuit, the affidavit says.

UPD was able to spike the vehicle’s tires and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted, police said.

Gonzalez exited the vehicle and was arrested without further incident, police said. When asked why she fled from police, the woman said she was scared and headed for Wendover, according to court documents.

Gonzalez was arrested for investigation of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony, along with failure to yield right of way and failure to signal for two seconds, both infractions.