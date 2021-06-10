Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe officer in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to bribe a police officer after being arrested in West Haven.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Chantel Masey Shofner, 28, is facing charges of:

Offer bribe to public servant, a third-degree felony

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Manufacture/possess burglary materials, a class B misdemeanor

False information to law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

On Wednesday afternoon, the arresting officer was dispatched to the area of 7-Eleven in West Haven on report of a disturbance.

“The complainant stated that a female was taking items and throwing them in the garbage can,” the statement said.

When the arresting officer arrived, he said he recognized Shofner from past interactions, but when another deputy asked her to identify herself she said her name was “Cartwright” and refused to give her real name until another deputy stated they knew who she was.

“I spoke with the owner of the 7-Eleven who stated Chantel had come into the store and began to try to tell the clerk how to do her job, and so she was told to leave,” the statement said. “According to the owner, Chantel took a box of cookies off of the counter, left the store with them, and then threw them into the garbage can outside of the store. The owner showed me the box of cookies which was still in the garbage, and stated the cookies could no longer be sold, and he wanted her charged.”

The officer then told Shofner she was under arrest.

“Incident to arrest, Chantel’s red purse was searched; a purse which was in her possession at the time of first contact, and inside the purse I found a number of tools,” the statement said. “One of the tools was obviously a window punch which would be used to gain access to vehicles for the purpose of theft, as well as several files, a screwdriver, and other tools that appeared consistent with being used as a window punch, and a pair of pliers.”

Officers attempted to place Shofner in a patrol truck, and she resisted.

“Chantel kept trying to put her feet, shoes and legs in the way of the door so that it could not be closed,” the arresting officer wrote. “En route to the jail, Chantel offered multiple times to ‘do whatever it takes to not go to jail,’ including ‘have sex with you’ (referring to me). Chantel also spontaneously uttered on multiple occasions that she had only done what she did as a cry for attention.”

Shofner was ordered to be released with conditions.