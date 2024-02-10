Woman arrested after allegedly detaining child on TRAX train, threatening witnesses

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy Thursday night after they met on a green line TRAX train.

Arrest documents say Jessica Brown Moore ultimately was arrested for investigation of:

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Charging documents say two witnesses boarded TRAX at the Central Pointe platform, and observed the juvenile man sitting by the woman, and displaying body language indicating he felt fear and anxiety, says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Utah Transit Authority Police.

“The victims stated the female was ‘hugging and holding the minor and she wouldn’t let him go.’ The two victims called over to the minor, and told him to ‘come over here and sit with us,’ as they were concerned with his welfare.

“The female, identified as Jessica Moore, became irate with the two victims, and began swearing and threatening them with bodily harm, specifically saying ‘I will f****** kill you!’ The suspect asked ‘if anyone had a knife.’ An unknown third party gave the female a knife, and she stepped towards the victims and again threatened to ‘f****** kill them.'”

Moore then allegedly threw the knife at the ceiling, and it flew towards the operator’s compartment. The weapon was not recovered, the police statement says.

“The minor reported that ‘the female had told him she would kill him, and was holding him and not letting him get off the train at his stop,'” the affidavit says. “The minor was extremely frightened, and did not feel like he was able to get off at his stop,” which was at 1300 South and 180 West in the Ballpark Neighborhood.

“The suspect attempted to run away from the initial officer who had contacted her, and resisted his attempts to place her in handcuffs.”

Moore was “extremely non-cooperative and non-compliant. (She) Requested counsel when arresting officer attempted to interview her. No further questioning took place.”

She was taken into custody at 9:52 p.m., court documents say. Moore was ordered jailed without bail.