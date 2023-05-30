Woman arrested after allegedly fleeing accident scene, firing toward person, spitting into mouth of SLCPD officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who allegedly fled the scene of a traffic accident Monday is now facing additional charges after police say she shot in the direction of a person, failed to stop at the command of law enforcement, and spit in a police officer’s mouth.

Alleny Guadalupe Gonzalez Lira, 21, was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of firearm, shoot in direction of a person, a third-degree felony

Assault on peace officer in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in fight, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to keep a proper lookout, an infraction

The suspect’s probable cause statement says the Salt Lake City Police Department were alerted to the A/P (arrested party) “driving erratically and brandishing a gun at a victim vehicle. A second victim called in, stating the A/P was involved in a traffic accident with their vehicle and fled the scene.”

Police responded to the crime scene to document evidence, and “both victims were able to provide a good description of the suspect vehicle, including the license plate, a good description of the A/P, and a good description of the firearm.”

Officers went to the residence of Gonzalez Lira, charging documents say.

“A foot pursuit ensued and the A/P was apprehended. The A/P spit in the mouth of an on-duty officer. A search warrant was written for the A/P’s blood, vehicle, and residence. A/P’s blood was collected.”

Post Miranda, “A/P confessed to brandishing the firearm during the first incident (quarrel). A/P further confessed to brandishing and firing a single round at the victim vehicle during the second incident.

“A/P provided the location of the firearm which was recovered by police. A/P had alcohol on her breath and informed that she had been drinking alcohol.”

Gonzalez Lira was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and ordered to be held without bail.