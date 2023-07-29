Woman arrested after allegedly hitting unmarked Ogden City Police car, leaving scene

FARR WEST, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old woman was booked into the Weber County jail Friday after she allegedly hit an unmarked police vehicle, then left the scene.

A detective with the Ogden City Police Metro Gang unit was at an Arby’s, at 1814 W. 2700 North, Farr West, when he was rear ended by a small, red sedan, court documents say.

The resulting collision caused “a non-reportable crash,” the statement says. “Due to it being a police vehicle, he asked that a deputy respond to assist in taking a report. While waiting for a deputy to arrive, the female driver, Shauna Hefner, later identified by her Utah identification card, put her car in drive and began to leave the scene of the crash.

“Shauna fled from the Gang Unit detective, who had previously identified himself as a law enforcement officer,” her affidavit says. “Shauna fled in her vehicle and the detective gave chase using his red and blue emergency lights and audible siren.”

Hefner came to a stop in the area of 2150 N. Rulon White Blvd., say court documents filed by an officer of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detective Smith advised me she had made several improper turns and was driving in a reckless manner. I arrived and was advised by officers on the scene that Shauna was possibly under the influence of prescription medication.

“Shauna had told deputies she normally does not drive while under the influence of the medication she takes, but today she felt she needed a milkshake.”

The Weber County Sheriff official noted that Hefner’s speech was “thick and deliberate” and she “was lethargic and had sluggish movements and could not maintain her balance. I asked if she would submit to field sobriety tests, and she told me she would fail because she is impaired.”

Hefner declined to comply with further field testing, and was transported to a hospital for evaluation, her affidavit says.

“While there, she admitted that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the day. Shauna refused to provide a chemical test in the form of a blood draw after reading these admonitions from the DUI citation. A search warrant was applied and granted, this was then served to Shauna, she still refused to provide a blood sample after being served with the warrant.”

Hefner was booked into the Weber County jail for investigation of:

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Refusing a chemical test, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply with duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Hefner was ordered held without bail.