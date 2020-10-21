Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally setting fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she allegedly intentionally set a fire in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Sasha Josephine Valdez, 32, is facing a charge of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

The blaze in question occurred in a building in the area of 400 S. 200 West.

“A/P (accused person) was seen by a witness throwing a lit object into a building starting a fire,” the arresting officer wrote. “I located A/P just south of the fire.”

The fire investigator interviewed the suspect. She said she ran back into the house to get her candle.

“A/P also stated that if she did do it, it would be an accident,” the statement said. “The fire investigator stated there was enough evidence to charge with aggravated arson.”

Valdez was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where she is being held without bail.