Woman arrested after allegedly setting fire to boyfriend’s RV in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly set fire to her boyfriend’s RV.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Rosa Mendez, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

A structure fire was reported at an address in West Haven, the statement said.

“When crews arrived on scene, they found an RV that was on fire, parked partially inside of an open garage of the residence,” the statement added. “After the fire was extinguished, fire marshals arrived on scene to conduct an investigation into how the fire started.”

During the investigation, residents of the home the trailer was parked at were interviewed and identified Mendez as the female who allegedly started the fire.

A witness said he was awake in his bedroom when he heard Mendez yelling at her boyfriend, who lives in the trailer that caught fire.

“After hearing Rosa yell for a period of time, the witness looked out his window and saw Rosa walking away from the trailer yelling ‘just burn in the fire,'” the statement said. The witness said Mendez’ boyfriend then banged on the front door of the residence and said: “Get out! Rosa lit the trailer on fire!”

The witness noticed the trailer was indeed on fire and evacuated the residence.

A second witness said he resides in the garage the trailer was partially parked in from time to time. “The second witness stated that he was working on something in the garage when he saw a glow through the walls and originally thought it was a vehicle,” the statement said.

“The area where the second witness was at shares a wall with area the RV was parked.” The second witness stepped outside, saw the trailer on fire so he vacated the area.

“During other interviews with family member on scene, fire marshals learned that there has been several other incidents where Rosa has started fires in the home but they are always able to put them out,” the statement said. “Rosa was located on foot after the fire was extinguished but refused to talk to anyone.”

Mendez was transported to Weber County Jail, where she is being held without bail.