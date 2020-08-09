Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing UPD police vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly vandalized a Unified Police Department vehicle in Kearns.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Cameo Vondell Molina, 41, is facing a charge of criminal mischief, a third-degree felony.

On Thursday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., a maroon Toyota 4Runner pulled into the Unified Police Department Kearns precinct building located at 4250 W. 5415 South, the statement said. The 4Runner was observed on surveillance footage pulling near the front entrance of the precinct building next to a parked UPD patrol vehicle. A woman, who the video shows was the sole occupant of the 4Runner, got out of the driver’s side seat and began to open several doors of her vehicle.

“Moments later, the female is observed spray painting in large letters ‘DEAD PIG’ on the driver’s side of the patrol car, and ‘GOD’ on the rear hatch area of the vehicle,” the statement said. “The female walks around for a moment and gets back into the maroon 4Runner and drives away.”

The surveillance video did not provide a clear shot of the license plate number to the vehicle due to glare from headlights, but did show the Utah Life Elevated skier type of plate. The wheels on the 4Runner were distinctive and investigators were able to determine this wheel was specific to a 2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 TRD package.

“The following evening, a traffic officer in the Kearns precinct spotted a maroon 4Runner driving on a street directly to the west of the precinct building only a few blocks,” the statement said. “The license plate on that vehicle is registered to a holding company for Budget Rental Cars. The officer was not able to turn around in time before the 4Runner turned onto residential streets and out of sight. Investigators contacted Budget Rental Cars and obtained the rental contract information for that exact vehicle.”

The vehicle was rented to Molina, the statement said. Based on a records check, a photo of Molina was located. Her physical build and hairstyle from the 2018 issued driver’s license matched the female observed on the surveillance video spray painting the police car, the statement said.

Molina had active warrants for her arrest including a 3rd degree felony for unlawful use or acquisition of a financial transaction card. The rental vehicle was also outstanding for non-payment and the Budget manager was in the process of contacting Salt Lake City Police Department to have the vehicle listed on the National Crime Information Center as stolen, police said.

On Aug. 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a license plate reader captured the license plate to the maroon 4Runner parked at the WoodSpring Suites in West Valley City. Investigators contacted the hotel management who confirmed Molina had been staying at the location for the last several nights. Two days later, investigators observed Molina leaving her room and took her into custody without incident. A search warrant was executed in her room; detectives located black spray paint cans inside.

After being read her Miranda rights, Molina admitted to driving to the Kearns precinct building on the night of July 23, and spray painting the marked UPD patrol vehicle.

“Cameo admitted she was alone and acted alone, and did so because she believe police and fire personnel did not properly respond to a fire she reported nearly two years ago,” the statement said. “Cameo admitted she smokes methamphetamine and it does cause her schizophrenia occasionally. Cameo believes she may have suffered a schizophrenic episode that night.”

UPD obtained an estimate of the damage to the patrol vehicle, which totaled nearly $2,500.

Molina was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where she was ordered to be released with conditions.