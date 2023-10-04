Vernal police: Woman arrested after fleeing alleged crime scene, hitting officers, police vehicle

VERNAL, Utah, Oct. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Vernal Police officials have arrested a woman they say used her vehicle, with two child passengers, to strike one officer, attempt to strike another, then intentionally strike a police car as she continued her attempt to flee the scene of a domestic violence report.

Police were dispatched to a residence, a news release says.

“Upon arrival, the officers observed an adult female attempting to flee the scene with two children in the vehicle,” a Vernal Police news release says. “The adult female was later identified as 34-year-old Shiloh Wyasket.

“While fleeing the scene, Wyasket struck another vehicle, struck one of the officers, and attempted to hit another officer with her vehicle as she left the parking lot.”

Wyasket continued to evade officers during a vehicle chase, the statement says, “and intentionally collided with a third-officer’s vehicle.

“Wyasket was apprehended at a location south of town, and was taken into custody.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, Wyasket was booked into Uintah County Jail for the following charges: attempted arson of a residence, domestic violence, evading, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, three counts of assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of child abuse, negligently operating a motor vehicle causing injury, reckless driving, alcohol restricted driver, property damage — domestic violence, and operating a vehicle without a license.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information when court documents are available.