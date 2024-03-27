Woman arrested in West Jordan, indicted for possession, alleged intent to distribute drugs including 11,700 fentanyl pills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment Wednesday, charging a foreign national living in Utah with multiple drug crimes.

The woman, 31-year-old Martha Isela Navarro Chapas of West Jordan, allegedly possessed and intended to distribute large amounts of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine and 11,700 fentanyl pills.

A statement issued by the Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office, District of Utah, says that Navarro Chapas “and other members of a drug trafficking organization were believed to be distributing large quantities of narcotics in the District of Utah.

“On March 21, 2024, federal agents with the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force arrested Chapas. Agents advised Chapas they had two search warrants for her residences in West Jordan, Utah.

“During the arrest, agents also seized approximately 23.35 (package weight) grams of suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 2.05 grams (package weight) of field-tested-positive cocaine, and $1,318 that Chapas possessed. Shortly thereafter, during the execution of the search warrant at the first residence, agents seized 2,287 grams (package weight) of field-tested-positive methamphetamine, 953 grams (package weight) of field-tested-positive fentanyl, which included an estimated 9,500 pills, and 417 grams (package weight) of field-tested-positive heroin.

“During the execution of the search warrant at the second residence, agents seized 219 grams (package weight) of suspected fentanyl pills, which contained an estimated 2,200 pills. Agents also seized $25,598.”

Navarro Chapas is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of heroin with intent to distribute,” the issued statement says. “Her initial court appearance on the indictment was March 27, 2024, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.”

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah, made the announcement. The case is being investigated jointly by the Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force (WMDTF) and the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Seth Nielsen, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, is prosecuting the case.