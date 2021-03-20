Woman booked for 1st degree murder hours after husband’s shooting death in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on first degree murder charges after the shooting death of her husband just before midnight Friday at 583 W. Billinis Rd.

Emilee Fisher, 46, is charged on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Five counts of felony discharge of a firearm — shoot in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

According to her probable cause statement, Fisher told dispatch that “she had shot her husband and she thinks that she killed him.”

A second call came in from “a witness to the confrontation that occurred before the shooting. (He) fled the scene and hid in a dumpster nearby,” the statement said.

When officers arrived they found a 66-year-old man shot to death outside the residence, according to the probable cause statement. “A handgun was located on the bed inside the bedroom. There were bullet casings found inside the residence,” the statement said.

The witness who called police told officers he and Fisher were inside the residence and “were staying there for the night” when the husband arrived and saw them inside the bedroom. The witness told investigators he and the husband then got into a “verbal confrontation” and he left through the front door. He said that is when he heard two gun shots.”

The witness told police, Fisher “had a handgun and that it was on the nightstand. (He) stated that he knew this was going to happen. (The witness) did not go into any more detail as to why he knew this was going to happen,” the probable statement said

Fisher declined to speak to police without a lawyer present, the statement says, adding she is a restricted person who cannot legally possess a firearm. The statement also noted that Fisher has a felony conviction for wire fraud.