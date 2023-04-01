Woman booked on felony assault charge, accused of stabbing male partner, other woman, police say

LEHI, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been booked into the Utah County Jail after an alleged assault on a romantic partner she reportedly found him with another woman.

Sarah Phoenix Brookes, Cummings, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor, in the early hours of Saturday. She was arrested just before 6 a.m., according to her probable cause statement.

Lehi police responded to a residence, after a caller reported someone outside “yelling for help,” the officer’s statement says.

“Upon arrival, I made contact with the victim who had been assaulted at the residence and jumped out a second story window to escape statement says. “Inside of the residence, I located a male who was covered in blood and had multiple lacerations to his head, arms, and face. I located multiple witnesses inside the residence who were able to tell me what occurred due to the victim being intoxicated and incoherent.”

The suspect had come to the residence and found the male and female upstairs, engaged in an intimate activity.

“Sarah began to assault the female victim who jumped out of a second story window to escape being assaulted. Sarah began assaulting the male victim … with her fists. Sarah grabbed a beer bottle and smashed it over the male victim’s head which left blood all over the bathroom in the residence and the injuries to the male victim which I observed.”

Cummings was booked into jail and ordered held without bail.