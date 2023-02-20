Woman burned, small dog killed in motorhome fire in Box Elder County

SNOWVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman suffered burns while trying to save her small dog from a fire sparked in a motorhome parked at the Flying J Travel Center in Snowville.

The fire was reported at at 6:14 a.m. Monday. The 58-year-old woman, from Washington, “was sleeping inside when she accidentally tipped over a propane heater and caught a blanket on fire,” says a statement issued by the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office.

“She was alone inside the motorhome with her small dog. While attempting to get the dog out she received minor hand and facial burns. She was transported to the Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton where she is expected to be treated and released this same day.”

The dog was later found deceased in the motorhome, the BESO statement says.

The motorhome and all contents “were completely destroyed by the fire,” it adds. “A pick-up truck owned by Flying J received damage from being next to the fire.”