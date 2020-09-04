Woman charged after allegedly throwing mother’s dog from 5th floor balcony, killing it

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old woman has been charged months after allegedly throwing her mother’s dog from a fifth floor balcony, which caused the animal’s death.

Police responded to the scene after May 25 incident, for which charges were filed on Aug. 28.

Charged in the case is Samantha Rebekah Hughes. She faces charges of:

Torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed in the case says that Officer David Hedrick arrived on the scene and found the victim, Rebekah Hughes, in her vehicle with a dog.

“Officer Hedrick stated Rebeka had what appeared to be a punch to her face and bleeding from her nose,” the statement says. “Rebekah later admitted that her daughter, defendant Samantha Hughes, caused the injuries to her face.

“Officer Hedrick also stated Rebekah informed him the dog was thrown from the fifth story balcony, and the dog was dying. Officer Hedrick stated he observed the dog was not moving or breathing.”

The elder Hughes said she tried to barricaded herself in her bedroom, but was unable to keep her daughter from entering the room.

“Rebekah stated the injuries to her face were caused by her daughter, Samantha. Rebekah further stated Samantha threw the dog from the fifth story balcony.”

The officer noted that when he entered the apartment, he observed several broken and destroyed items. Officer Hedrick further stated when he attempted to take Samantha into custody, she resisted by tensing her arim, and failed to listen to his commands.”