Woman charged with a dozen felonies related to luggage theft from Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second suspect sought in several luggage theft cases that happened in January at Salt Lake City International Airport has been booked into jail.

Suspect Briana Marie Taylor, 41, faces charges of:

Eight counts of theft, a second-degree felony

Four counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of financial card, a third-degree felony

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a class B misdemeanor

“On 1-3-21 A/P (arrested person) was viewed on surveillance footage with another woman at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Together, the women took three bags from bag carousel #7 and #9. The victim of the two bags reported the total contents of her bags were valued at $6,000 including a wallet with multiple financial cards.”

The woman charged earlier in the case is Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, who was booked into jail on Jan. 26 in the same incident. Read her story here.

“Both women then went to Jordan Landing shopping complex. Both women are seen together at the cash register in the Best Buy store where two computers were purchased on the victim’s American Express card,” Taylor’s probable cause statement says.

“The individuals are also observed in Bath and Body Works together, where the victim’s American Express card was used for a purchase. Both individual’s were also in Famous Footwear where the victim’s American Express card was. The total cost of these purchases valued at approximately $1689.47. Two vehicles were filled with gas at a gas station 6200 South with the victim’s Capitol One Visa.

“On 1-11-22 the A/P was again viewed on surveillance footage at the Salt Lake City Airport where she arrived in a white Hyundai Tucson belonging to the A/P’s sister in law. She exited the vehicle with a 13-year-old child and went into the baggage area. The A/P took 4 bags; one blue duffle, two black roller bags and a gray roller bag off carousel #4 and load them onto a SmartCart. Victims reported their bags and contents valued at $3,00, $1,800 and $3,800. The A/P had the 13-year-old child stabilize the SmartCart while she loaded it and then also pull a bag back to the vehicle.”

An interview with the 13-year-old child provided additional information that there were two more children, ages 5 and 10, in the vehicle, the statement says.

“On 1-13-22 the A/P was again viewed on surveillance footage at the Salt Lake City Airport where she arrived in the same Hyundai Tucson with the woman from the first incident driving. The A/P then went into the baggage area and took two bags off carousel #9.

“On 1-14-22 the A/P was again viewed on surveillance footage at the Salt Lake City Airport where she arrived in the same Hyundai Tucson. The A/P then went into the baggage area and took 1 bag off bag carousel #2. The victim reported his bag and contents valued at $2,500.”

None of these bags belonged to the Taylor, the probable cause statement says. Values for the additional bags and contents are expected to be between $1,500 and $5,000, it says.

“Post Miranda the A/P also admitted to taking bags and being in the stores with accomplices when the cards were used.”

Taylor is on felony probation for theft, and is a multistate offender, the statement says.

“Due to the criminal history the, A/P she is eligible for the theft enhancement.”

Taylor is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.