Woman crashes into 7/Eleven in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young woman found out just how hazardous smoking can be when she dropped her cigarette while behind the wheel of her car late Saturday night.

The 19-year-old driver was in front of the 7/Eleven at 109 S. 300 East shortly before 11:30 p.m. when she dropped the cigarette on her leg, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily.

“The car was in drive, and she let go of the brake. The car went into the window and the brick wall of the 7/Eleven,” Valencia said.

No one was injured, he said, and the woman will not be cited for the accident.

“It was on private property, so it’s between her and the owner of the store, and the insurance companies,” he said.