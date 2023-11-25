Woman crashes vehicle into car in Richfield, injuring 4 passengers

RICHFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was booked into the Sevier County Jail after she allegedly caused a wreck that injured four people.

The affidavit filed in her arrest says the woman in her 50s told investigators multiple times that she caused the wreck because she wanted to kill herself.

The incident was called in to Sevier County dispatch at 7:55 Friday, the affidavit says. Richfield City Police officers responded to the scene, at 800 S. Main, as did emergency medical technicians.

As the RCPD officer spoke with the woman, “I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person,” the affidavit says. The woman “was stumbling and using her truck to brace herself. (She) also admitted to drinking. While speaking with (the woman), she stated she had caused the wreck because she wanted to kill herself. (She) made this comment multiple times about wanting to kill herself.”

The woman struck a car with four passengers, the Richfield City Police statement says. Passengers were evaluated by EMS workers, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, and a warranted blood draw was performed. The woman then was booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.

She was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on wrong side of roadway, an infraction

People struggling with mental health emergencies are urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.