Woman critically injured in Draper stabbing, alleged suspects in custody

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Police detectives in Draper are investigating an early morning stabbing which left a woman fighting for her life at a local trauma center.

Officer Contreras with Draper PD, told Gephardt Daily, first responders were called to an apartment complex in the vicinity of 450 East Newport Parc Lane Saturday about 12:35 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the female stabbing victim inside one of the apartments with critical injuries.

Two possible suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody.

Contreras said the alleged female suspect remained at the scene, while the male fled on foot.

Officers from Unified PD, Sandy, West Jordan and South Jordan, including a K-9 officer, joined in a neighborhood search and captured the alleged male suspect about two blocks from the apartment where the stabbing took place.

The victim was in surgery with what Contreras said were possible life-threatening injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.