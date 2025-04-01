Woman critically injured in Glendale neighborhood auto-ped incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman in her 50s was critically injured before dawn Tuesday when she was hit by a vehicle that initially left the scene.

Salt Lake City police were alerted by dispatch at 5:38 a.m. by someone who spotted the injured woman.

“Paramedics and firefighters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department took the woman to the hospital in critical condition,” an SLCPD statement says. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

The driver returned to the scene, and is cooperating with detectives, the statement says. Morning rush hour traffic was impacted by the incident and investigation.