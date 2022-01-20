Provo Police: Woman critically injured when Corvette rolls down embankment, catches fire

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured after the Corvette she was traveling in struck a barrier before rolling down an embankment and catching fire on University Avenue in Provo.

The accident happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a statement from the Provo Police Department says. A 26-year-old man and the 25-year-old woman were in a silver Corvette that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Foothill Drive.

The vehicle caused minor damage to another vehicle before it struck a jersey barrier.

“The vehicle left the roadway over the jersey barrier, rolled down the hill and fell from an elevated embankment onto University Avenue,” the PPD statement says. The car came to a rest in the area of 4800 N. University Ave.

“The vehicle caught fire, but the Provo Fire Department was able to put out the fire.”

The man and woman were both transported to the hospital, the woman with critical injuries and the man with non life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“This crash incident is currently being investigated by the Traffic Accident Team,” the PPD statement says.

“More information will be provided at a later time. We appreciate the Provo Fire Department’s response and assistance.”