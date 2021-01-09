Woman dead after 2-car collision in Beaver

BEAVER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Friday after she failed to stop her car at an intersection on Interstate 15 and was struck by another vehicle.

A statement by the Utah Department of Public safety says that at about 5:22 p.m. Friday, a white Honda passenger car driven by the victim was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed at 300 North in Beaver.

“The Honda failed to at stop at the T intersection east of I-15,” the DPS statement says. “The Honda blew through the fence, up the hill and onto northbound I-15.

“A white Ford van was northbound on I-15. The Ford collided with the Honda on I-15 causing fatal injuries to the driver of the Honda.”

The Honda driver, a California woman in her late 20s, who was alone in her vehicle, and died as a result of her injuries.

The two two occupants of the Ford van, Utah County men in their early 20s, were taken to Beaver Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts, the statement says.