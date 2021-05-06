Woman dead after crash on Redwood Road in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after a crash on Redwood Road near 12300 South in Riverton Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The 81-year-old woman was driving northbound on Redwood Road when she reportedly veered off the road and hit a power pole for an unknown reason at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene; she may have suffered a medical issue before the crash, officials said.

The deceased woman has not been identified pending notification of family members.

Approximately 2,452 customers in Riverton and South Jordan were without power after the crash, said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. Power has now been restored to all affected customers.

