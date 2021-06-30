Woman dead after head-on collision with dump truck in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Tuesday morning after a head-on collision in Emery County.

The victim was driving a green 2000 Honda Odyssey south on State Route 10, near milepost 17, at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says. An orange 2000 Mack UDOT dump truck was northbound in the same location.

“The Odyssey crossed the center line and impacted the dump truck in a head-on collision,” the UHP statement says. “The 43-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the Odyssey received fatal injuries and died on the scene.

“The male driver of the dump truck was checked out on the scene and was not transported.”

