Woman dead after Logan collision

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman driving a pickup truck died Monday morning after she lost control on a snow covered road and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The accident happened at 5:55 a.m. Monday. The driver was southbound at 900 South 1000 West in Logan when she lost control of her pickup truck. The pickup was broadsided by a northbound SUV. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

“The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance, where she passed away,” a news release from Logan City Police says.

“The driver was a female in her 50s. Her name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.”

The roadway has been reopened, the statement says. No mention was made of any injuries to the SUV driver.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.