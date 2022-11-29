Woman dead after pickup rollover in Uintah County; male passenger hospitalized

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old woman died after a rollover crash in Uintah County Monday evening.

The accident happened at about 7:53 p.m. near mile marker 138 on State Route 40, southwest of Vernal. The female driver was driving a Dodge pickup truck, heading east.

“The weather conditions were snowing with blowing winds and iced-over roads,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The driver “lost control, ran off the road to the right, and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the 47-year-old male passenger was pinned.”

Both were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

“We were notified the driver had died from her injuries a short time later,” the UHP statement says.

“Both occupants appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and no impairment is suspected.”

The condition of the male passenger is not known.