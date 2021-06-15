Woman dead after struck by semi in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian died early Tuesday morning when she was struck by a semi in Utah County.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m., near milepost 183 of State Route 6, which is a few miles southeast of Spanish Fork.

“The victim is a 59-year-old female,” a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says. “We believe she’s from Spanish Fork but notification has not been made at this time.”

The roadway was blocked for about two hours due to the investigation, then was reopened in stages.