Woman dead after Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says.

“Upon arriving to the house, officers observed flames coming from the house and learned that there was still a female inside,” it says.

“Our officers made entry into the home but due to extreme heat and heavy smoke were forced to exit the home.”

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

“The female was located inside the house. Life saving measures were attempted but sadly, the female passed away,” the statement says.

“Our hearts ache for the family of the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences at this time to them.”

The fire department is working in conjunction with the state fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire, the statement says.