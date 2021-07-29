Woman dead after traffic collision in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died Wednesday afternoon near Wellsville after her vehicle crossed the center line of northbound U.S. 89/91, and was hit by a southbound pickup truck.

The accident happened at about 4:49 p.m. when the woman’s vehicle, a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic at about milepost 20. The Honda was hit by a Dodge pickup truck, the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The adult female driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” a it says. “She was the only occupant. Rainy weather appears to be a factor in this crash.”

The statement did not address the condition of the pickup driver.

